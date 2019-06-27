Video

Japanese companies in the UK will be threatened by a no-deal Brexit, Japan's foreign minister has warned.

Taro Kono told the Today programme that some companies have already started moving their operation to others parts of Europe.

"We do not want to disrupt the economic relationship with the UK. We've been asking the UK government to let the Japanese companies know what to expect."

As it stands, the UK is due to leave the EU without any trade agreement on 31 October.