Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Japanese foreign minister warns against no-deal
Japanese companies in the UK will be threatened by a no-deal Brexit, Japan's foreign minister has warned.
Taro Kono told the Today programme that some companies have already started moving their operation to others parts of Europe.
"We do not want to disrupt the economic relationship with the UK. We've been asking the UK government to let the Japanese companies know what to expect."
As it stands, the UK is due to leave the EU without any trade agreement on 31 October.
-
27 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48784175/brexit-japanese-foreign-minister-warns-against-no-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window