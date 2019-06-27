Davey: MI6 tried to recruit me as spy

Media player
Ed Davey: MI6 tried to recruit me as overseas spy
Speaking at a Liberal Democrat leadership debate hosted by the Victoria Derbyshire programme, Sir Ed Davey said MI6 once tried to recruit him as a spy to work overseas.
The former energy secretary added: "I’d just been appointed to be the economic adviser to Paddy Ashdown, so I never became Double O Davey".
He said that he wanted to serve his country "in even bigger ways" by working in politics.
27 Jun 2019
