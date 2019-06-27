Corbyn 'not involved' in Williamson decision

Media player
Labour anti-Semitism row: Jeremy Corbyn on Chris Williamson
The Labour leader said an independent panel of three people took the decision to let Chris Williamson back into the party with a reprimand.
Jeremy Corbyn said he was “not involved in the decision at all” and there had been “no interference”.
The Derby North MP had been suspended over claims of anti-Semitism over comments in a video.
27 Jun 2019
