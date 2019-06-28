Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hunt v Johnson: Meet their voters
Nick Robinson's been speaking to a group of voters who are crucial at the moment.
They all voted Conservative in the last general election, but half of them didn't in the European elections.
Two voted for the Brexit Party, one for the Liberal Democrats, and one didn't vote at all.
The Tories need their votes next time round if they're to stay in power.
-
28 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window