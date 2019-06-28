Johnson responds to debate avoidance claims
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson responds to debate avoidance claims

Conservative leadership candidate Boris Johnson has told a Conservative leadership hustings in Exeter that he believes he is doing enough debates with his rival, Jeremy Hunt.

"I'm doing at least two head-to-head debates, which I think is probably more than enough to glut the appetite."

  • 28 Jun 2019