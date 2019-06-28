Media player
Jeremy Hunt wants UK to be 'economic jumbo jet'
Jeremy Hunt has told Conservative party members in Exeter that he wants the UK to be an "economic jumbo jet on Europe's doorstep".
He said this would mean "they need us every bit as much as we need them".
28 Jun 2019
