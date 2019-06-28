Hunt: Tories will be crucified without Brexit
Jeremy Hunt has told a leadership hustings in Exeter that the Conservative party will be "crucified" if it holds a general election before the UK has left the EU.

He pledged that he would not do anything to risk a general election before Brexit had been delivered.

