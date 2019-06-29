Marxism: A bloody ideology or just economics?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Marxism: A bloody ideology or just economics?

As Boris Johnson calls Jeremy Corbyn the leader of a "cabal of Marxists", we ask what does it actually mean and why is it being used as an insult?

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 29 Jun 2019