Just who is Boris Johnson?

Boris Johnson: Who is the Conservative leadership contender?
He's been Mayor of London and a prominent Leave campaigner, a newspaper columnist and Foreign Secretary, but what else do you need to know about the Conservative leadership contender?
Chris Mason tells us more about the political life of Boris Johnson.
Find out about the other contender, Jeremy Hunt here.
01 Jul 2019
Share
