Len McCluskey tells Labour to 'calm down' over Brexit
Len McCluskey told the BBC that Labour should not rush to back another referendum, and should wait for the party's consultation.
The Unite leader said the party should "calm down" and trust leader Jeremy Corbyn.
30 Jun 2019
