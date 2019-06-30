Hunt would no-deal Brexit 'with a heavy heart’
Jeremy Hunt says he would leave the EU without a deal if necessary in order to respect democracy.

The Tory leadership contender says he would support companies damaged by a no-deal Brexit.

