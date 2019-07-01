Hunt: 'No implementation period without a deal'
Brexit: No implementation period without a deal, says Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has said politicians must "be clear with people about the facts" of what a no-deal Brexit would look like.

"There is no implementation period without a deal," he told an audience in London.

And far from being "a million to one" - as his rival Boris Johnson has said - Mr Hunt insisted the threat of no deal was very real.

