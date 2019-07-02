Backstop has to change or go, says Hunt

Media player
Brexit: Backstop has to change or go, says Jeremy Hunt
Conservative leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt says the UK is "never going to have a deal to leave the EU with the backstop" as it stands.
Speaking at a hustings event in Northern Ireland, the foreign secretary said the backstop "had to change or had to go" - and instead the solution to the border issue would be "technology led".
The backstop is a position of last resort to maintain a seamless border on the island of Ireland in the event that the UK leaves the EU without a deal.
