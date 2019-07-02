Nandy: Revoking Article 50 better than no deal

Video

Labour's Lisa Nandy has said she would rather vote to revoke Article 50 and cancel Brexit altogether than leave the EU with no deal.

The MP was asked how Parliament could stop a new PM taking the UK out of the EU without a deal.

She told Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn: “There are people like me, who are staunchly opposed to a second referendum, but would revoke rather than see my constituents lose their jobs and lose access to medicine."

