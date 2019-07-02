Johnson on critics: 'I would love them up'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Johnson: Leadership hopeful vows to 'love up' his critics
Leadership contender Boris Johnson says he would give Brexit critics "as much understanding and love as possible" in an effort to bring the Conservative Party together, if he became PM.
Speaking at a leadership hustings, he said he would "love them up".
On Brexit, he added: "We've got to get this thing done."
-
02 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48844598/johnson-leadership-hopeful-vows-to-love-up-his-criticsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window