Johnson on critics: 'I would love them up'
Leadership contender Boris Johnson says he would give Brexit critics "as much understanding and love as possible" in an effort to bring the Conservative Party together, if he became PM.

Speaking at a leadership hustings, he said he would "love them up".

On Brexit, he added: "We've got to get this thing done."

  • 02 Jul 2019