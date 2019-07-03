Youngest MEP focusing on climate change
Youngest MEP 'trying to reduce carbon footprint'

The youngest ever MEP Kira Peter-Hansen has told the BBC she will try to reduce her carbon footprint by flying to the European Parliament as little as possible.

The 21-year-old, from Denmark, also said she felt intimidated dealing with experienced parliamentarians, adding: "Even the interns are at least two years older than me."

