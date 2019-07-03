Blackford: PM running scared of Scotland

Video

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford says Theresa May is “running scared of the people of Scotland" with her review into devolution.

During PMQs, Ian Blackford said the review was "a farce" and it was clear her party did not really support giving more powers to the nations and "never, ever will".

Mrs May hit back, arguing it was the SNP that wanted to stop devolution of powers to Scotland.

