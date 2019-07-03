Blackford: PM running scared of Scotland

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Ian Blackford on Theresa May's devolution review
The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford says Theresa May is “running scared of the people of Scotland" with her review into devolution.
During PMQs, Ian Blackford said the review was "a farce" and it was clear her party did not really support giving more powers to the nations and "never, ever will".
Mrs May hit back, arguing it was the SNP that wanted to stop devolution of powers to Scotland.
-
03 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48854231/pmqs-ian-blackford-on-theresa-may-s-devolution-reviewRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window