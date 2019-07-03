Corbyn on Brexit: Go back to the people

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Go back to the people, Corbyn tells May
The Labour leader has said the best thing to do on Brexit would be "to go back to the people and let them decide which way we go".
Jeremy Corbyn has been under pressure from many in his party to throw his support fully behind another referendum. During PMQs, he said the government was an "irrelevance" and Mrs May's would-be successors "only have fantasy plans".
Mrs May replied by reversioning a Labour slogan, saying a new referendum would be "a "betrayal of the many by the few".
-
03 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window