Sports Minister on whether she backs keeping sugar tax
Sports Minister - and Boris Johnson supporter - Mims Davies would not say whether she backed a tax on sugary drinks, as she was questioned by BBC Radio 5 Live's Emma Barnett.
She said it was welcome that companies had reformulated their drinks, and that people had to make choices about what they drank.
It came after Mr Johnson said he wants to examine whether the tax - which helps fund school sport - is effective.
03 Jul 2019
