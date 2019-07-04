Media player
Jeremy Corbyn civil servant critics 'should leave' says former service head
The civil servants who allegedly questioned Jeremy Corbyn's health and fitness to be prime minister "should leave the civil service", its former head Sir Bob Kerslake has told the Today programme.
The Times reported two civil servants had said Mr Corybn was "too frail" to lead Labour or become PM.
Labour said a planned probe by the government into the incident was inadequate, and only an external inquiry would "restore confidence".
04 Jul 2019
