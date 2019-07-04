Jeremy Hunt promises vote on fox hunting
Jeremy Hunt has pledged to offer MPs a free vote on whether to lift the ban on fox hunting in England and Wales, if a majority in Parliament were likely to overturn it.

Mr Hunt has said he would vote to repeal the ban, despite not taking part in hunting himself.

  • 04 Jul 2019
