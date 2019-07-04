Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ann Widdecombe: 'Oppressed people turning on the oppressors'
Ann Widdecombe has told the European Parliament there is a "long history" of "slaves against their owners" and revolt against the colonies which, she says, mirrors Brexit.
"We are going and we are glad to be going," she said.
04 Jul 2019
