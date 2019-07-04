Widdecombe: 'Oppressed people turning on the oppressors'
Ann Widdecombe has told the European Parliament there is a "long history" of "slaves against their owners" and revolt against the colonies which, she says, mirrors Brexit.

"We are going and we are glad to be going," she said.

