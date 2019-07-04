Media player
Labour MP recalls father's suicide after cancer diagnosis
Labour MP Paul Blomfield was close to tears in the Commons as he told MPs his father took his own life after a terminal cancer diagnosis.
"He had always said that he would rather end things than face a degrading death."
04 Jul 2019
