Ann Widdecombe 'stands by' slavery remarks
Ann Widdecombe has stood by her remarks that compared Brexit to "slaves" rising up "against their owners".
Critics called the remarks, made by the Brexit Party MEP in her maiden speech at the European Parliament, "disgusting" and "offensive".
But speaking to BBC's Newsnight, the former Tory MP said she stood by her comments, adding: "If people want to interpret what I've said in a particular way, that is not my responsibility."
04 Jul 2019
