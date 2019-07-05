Media player
Tom Harwood on Question Time: Brexit Party anthem protest 'dignified'
In his debut appearance on the BBC's Question Time programme, Tom Harwood of the right-leaning Guido Fawkes blog defended the protests by Brexit Party MEPs actions in the European Parliament.
‘It’s quite right to turn your back to this farce. It’s a total and utter farce,’ Mr Harwood told the BBC's last edition of Question Time before the summer break.
05 Jul 2019
