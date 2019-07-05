Tory leadership: How did the contenders do?
Tory leadership: Young members' take on the next PM

Conservative leadership hopefuls Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson have taken part in a hustings event in York.

The BBC spoke to members of the audience to see who they think would make the best prime minister.

The Conservative Party's 160,000 or so members have started receiving their ballot papers to vote in the leadership election.

The result will be announced on 23 July, with the winner taking over from current Prime Minister Theresa May a day later.

