Paviot's upbeat message on the EU: Vive l'Europe

Bénédicte Paviot's message on EU's future : Vive l'Europe
With fresh faces in its Parliament and new trade deals, Anglo-French journalist Benedicte Paviot reckons the European Union is moving onwards and upwards.
In a personal film for This Week, she says Brexit has taken up too much time and energy, but adds: “Be in no doubt, the EU will not just survive, it will thrive without the UK.”
UK viewers can watch the full programmes, including the debate that followed this film, for 12 months on iPlayer
05 Jul 2019
