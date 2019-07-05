Paviot's upbeat message on the EU: Vive l'Europe
Bénédicte Paviot's message on EU's future : Vive l'Europe

With fresh faces in its Parliament and new trade deals, Anglo-French journalist Benedicte Paviot reckons the European Union is moving onwards and upwards.

In a personal film for This Week, she says Brexit has taken up too much time and energy, but adds: “Be in no doubt, the EU will not just survive, it will thrive without the UK.”

  • 05 Jul 2019
