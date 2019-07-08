'We should worry about no deal'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Former Brexit boss: 'We should worry about no deal'

Philip Rycroft, who resigned after 18 months as permanent secretary working on Brexit, told the BBC no deal was "fraught with risk".

The government says it has been preparing for almost three years to minimise disruption in the event of no deal.

It says it continues to provide people and businesses with information they need to prepare and encourage them to take action.

  • 08 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Paviot's upbeat message on the EU: Vive l'Europe