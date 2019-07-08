Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Former Brexit boss: 'We should worry about no deal'
Philip Rycroft, who resigned after 18 months as permanent secretary working on Brexit, told the BBC no deal was "fraught with risk".
The government says it has been preparing for almost three years to minimise disruption in the event of no deal.
It says it continues to provide people and businesses with information they need to prepare and encourage them to take action.
-
08 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window