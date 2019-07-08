UK armed forces owed 'a debt of gratitude'
Theresa May: UK armed forces owed 'a debt of gratitude'

The UK owes its armed forces "a debt of gratitude," Prime Minister Theresa May has said.

In a speech at the UK's Permanent Joint Headquarters and Nato's maritime headquarters in Northwood, north-west London, she thanked the military for their efforts under her premiership.

She said the armed forces were "the protectors of our democracy".

