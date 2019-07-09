In full: Jeremy Corbyn on Brexit referendum
Jeremy Corbyn has told the BBC the Labour Party is supporting a fresh Brexit referendum and would campaign for Remain against a no-deal option.

This is the full interview between Mr Corbyn and the BBC's deputy political editor, John Pienaar.

  • 09 Jul 2019