Video
Tory leadership TV debate: Johnson v Hunt on Brexit date
The two contenders for the leadership of the Conservative Party, vying to be the UK's next prime minister, have argued over the date the UK will leave the EU.
Jeremy Hunt says his worry is the UK is setting a "fake deadline" with 31 October.
Boris Johnson says the EU will not take the UK seriously if no-deal is off the table.
They were both speaking on 'Britain's Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate', the final televised debate of this contest.
09 Jul 2019
