Tory rivals clash over UK's US ambassador

The two contenders to become the next leader of the Conservative Party - and the next prime minister - have exchanged opinions on the future of the UK's top diplomat in the US.

Sir Kim Darroch is at the centre of a row, after emails were leaked in which he described President Trump's administration as dysfunctional and inept.

In a televised head-to-head debate on ITV, the candidates were asked whether, if they became prime minister, they would keep the ambassador in his job until his expected retirement date in December.

Jeremy Hunt said he would. Boris Johnson said he "wouldn't be so presumptuous" as to think he would be in a position to do so.