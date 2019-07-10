Johnson v Hunt gets personal

Video

The first and only head-to-head TV debate between conservative leadership rivals Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt was peppered with feisty exchanges and personal jibes.

Mr Johnson repeatedly accused Mr Hunt of being "defeatist" over Brexit, while Mr Hunt said his rival was "unrealistic" and "peddling optimism".

The two contradicted, harangued and spoke over each other at several points, with ITV host Julie Etchingham forced to intervene to restore order.

But towards the end they had to respond to a challenge from an audience member - for each to identify a characteristic they admired in the other, what did they say?