Voters have their say - Johnson or Hunt?

Laura Kuenssberg finds out what voters think of the Tory leadership candidates
Voting is now underway for the next Conservative Party leader, over 160,000 party members will decide between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt. The winner will be the next prime minister.
The BBC's political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, has been in the North West to find out what voters there think of the two candidates.
09 Jul 2019
