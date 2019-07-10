PM: Darroch resignation 'matter of deep regret'
PMQs: May and Corbyn on Sir Kim Darroch's resignation

Moments after the resignation of the UK's ambassador the US was announced, Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn paid tribute to his service.

The leaders give their reaction at PMQs after Sir Kim Darroch stood down in the face of the reaction from Donald Trump.

  • 10 Jul 2019
