Blackford predicts Brexit 'dark clouds'
PMQs: Blackford and May on UK and Scotland economies

The SNP's Westminster leader and prime minister clashed on competing claims about the post-Brexit UK and Scottish economies.

Ian Blackford spoke of current recession warnings with "dark clouds", and falling foreign investment in Britain.

But Theresa May told him the UK had the "best record in the G7" for economic growth, but there were poorer figures for Scotland under an SNP government.

  • 10 Jul 2019
