PM calls on Corbyn to make anti-Semitism apology

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: May tells Corbyn to make anti-Semitism apology
When the Labour leader was challenged about anti-Semitism in his party, he fought back by bringing up the issue of Islamophobia in the Tory party.
Theresa May spoke about Labour peers writing to the newspapers to raise their concerns, before Jeremy Corbyn listed the actions his party had taken to tackle racism
Latest from the Commons in text, video, images and social media
-
17 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48936503/pmqs-may-tells-corbyn-to-make-anti-semitism-apologyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window