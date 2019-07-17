PM calls on Corbyn to make anti-Semitism apology
PMQs: May tells Corbyn to make anti-Semitism apology

When the Labour leader was challenged about anti-Semitism in his party, he fought back by bringing up the issue of Islamophobia in the Tory party.

Theresa May spoke about Labour peers writing to the newspapers to raise their concerns, before Jeremy Corbyn listed the actions his party had taken to tackle racism

