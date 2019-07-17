Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Corbyn challenges May on climate change record
Theresa May has insisted her government has taken "historic steps forward" in tackling climate change.
She was asked by Jeremy Corbyn during PMQs about a report claiming its policy was "run like Dad's Army".
Latest from the Commons in text, video, images and social media
17 Jul 2019
