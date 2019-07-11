Can the UK save its high street shops?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

York: high street shops and rise of online shopping

Big name shops have been closed in some of the UK's high streets, with an estimate of one-in-ten shops standing empty.

For Politics Live, Greg Dawson looks at the impact of buying online and how it has affected York city centre.

UK viewers can watch the full programmes, including the debate that followed this film, for 30 days on iPlayer

  • 11 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Bradford bazaars' high street future