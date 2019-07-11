What does proroguing Parliament mean?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What does proroguing Parliament mean?

Could Parliament be suspended - or prorogued - in order to help make a no-deal Brexit happen?

BBC Westminster's Daniel Kraemer explains what the term means and why there is speculation that the Conservative leadership contender Boris Johnson may be considering it as a potential option.

  • 11 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Starmer outlines bid to block no deal