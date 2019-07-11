Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What does proroguing Parliament mean?
Could Parliament be suspended - or prorogued - in order to help make a no-deal Brexit happen?
BBC Westminster's Daniel Kraemer explains what the term means and why there is speculation that the Conservative leadership contender Boris Johnson may be considering it as a potential option.
11 Jul 2019
