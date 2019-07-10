Johnson 'has thrown our top diplomat under a bus'
Darroch resignation: Sir Alan Duncan critical of Boris Johnson

Europe Minister Sir Alan Duncan has accused Boris Johnson of showing a lack of support for Sir Kim Darroch following the resignation news emerges of the UK ambassador to the US.

Mr Johnson refused to back Sir Kim when questioned on the matter in a TV debate between himself and conservative leadership rival Jeremy Hunt.

