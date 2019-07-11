Mitsotakis: No renegotiation of Brexit deal

Video

There is no reason for the EU changing the withdrawal agreement that has been offered to the UK, Greece’s new Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said.

Mr Mitsotakis explained he had not been part of the negotiations but he did not see the EU offering something else.

"A deal has been agreed and it was agreed after a long and cumbersome process and I don’t see a reason for changing what has been agreed," he told BBC Hardtalk’s Zeinab Badawi.

