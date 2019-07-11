McDonnell: Complaints process has 'improved dramatically'

Media player
John McDonnell: Labour's complaints process has 'improved dramatically'
John McDonnell has defended the complaints process in Labour after accusations around how they deal with anti-Semitism.
The shadow chancellor said accusations made in a BBC Panorama programme "need an objective look" as they were made by former staff against current staff.
11 Jul 2019
