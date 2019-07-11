What can the Lib Dems offer Leave voters?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lib Dem hopefuls on how they can appeal to Leave voters
How can the Liberal Democrats appeal to Leave voters?
That was the question posed to leadership candidates Jo Swinson and Sir Ed Davey.
The two hopefuls, who both back another EU referendum, spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Anna Foster and took questions from listeners.
-
11 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48954913/lib-dem-hopefuls-on-how-they-can-appeal-to-leave-votersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window