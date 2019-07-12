Do politicians get social media?

Media player
Do politicians understand social media platforms?
The rise in social media platforms means it can be a lot easier to get in touch with some politicians.
For Politics Live, Azana Francis looks at how younger people engage in politics and whether MPs are catching up with how their constituents make their views known online.
UK viewers can watch the full programme, including the debate that followed this film, for 30 days on iPlayer
12 Jul 2019
