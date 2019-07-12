'You weren't exactly Jobs or Gates, were you?'

Media player
Tory leadership: Jeremy Hunt's working life before politics
Jeremy Hunt responds to criticism that he is overplaying his entrepreneurship before becoming a politician.
"You weren't exactly Steve Jobs or Bill Gates were you?" asked the BBC's Andrew Neil.
12 Jul 2019
