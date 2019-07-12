Boris Johnson urged to 'be honest'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson is challenged on Brexit deadline again

Boris Johnson has been challenged again over his October deadline for Brexit.

In the BBC's Andrew Neil interviews, the future prime minister candidate is urged to "be honest" about the likelihood of the UK actually being able to leave by Halloween.

  • 12 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Tory leadership TV debate: Johnson v Hunt on Brexit date