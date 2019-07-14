Media player
Thornberry wants Labour to "sort out" anti-Semitism
Labour MP Emily Thornberry says "nobody can pretend" her party doesn't have a problem with anti-Semitism .
The shadow foreign secretary told The Andrew Marr Show that, while Labour should now welcome the Equality and Human Rights Commission's help, having the EHRC called in to the party in the first place was a "disgrace".
14 Jul 2019
