Lib Dem leader predicts MPs' defections

After press reports of two Tory MPs defecting to the Liberal Democrats, Sir Vince Cable said the real "measure of success" was whether the voters defected.

The leader, who stands down next week, would not be drawn on numbers, but predicted there would be more MPs aligning with his party "before summer is out".

He said there was a small number of Labour and Conservative MPs who had "given up on their parties and looking to us as an alternative”..UK viewers can watch the full programme, including the debate that followed this film, for 30 days on iPlayer