Tory candidates criticise Trump 'go back' tweets

In a head-to-head debate, Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson have criticised comments made by US President Donald Trump towards Democratic congresswomen of colour.

Hunt called the language "totally offensive", while Boris Johnson said it was "unacceptable". But neither would go as far as branding the US president's comments racist.

Mr Trump faced a backlash for a series of tweets on Sunday aimed at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley - who were all born in the US - and Ilhan Omar - who went to the US as a child refugee when she was 12.

He said the women should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came". On Monday, he accused the congresswomen of "hating our country".